China laughs at Huawei’s US policy with bizarre James Bond parody
Two secret agents, Agent 0.06 and ‘James Pond’ discuss their latest mission in the video. The dialogue is muddled and awkward, and “James Pond” repeatedly repeats the “Exsqueeze me” slogan from the movie Wayne’s World for no reason.
The two spies talk about China’s propaganda and espionage policy, but appear to have confused the country with the United States. Agnet 0.06 also accuses the West of carrying out a propaganda campaign against Huawei.
The strange video was posted by Xinhua on Youtube in Twitter. This is probably propaganda aimed at the West, which seeks to denounce the hypocrisy of the United States.
What sticks most, however, is the bad acting and the random references to American pop culture. The video, “0.07: No Time To Die Laughing”, is a curio archive.
Blacklisted, then revenue collapsed
Huawei has been blacklisted in the United States since 2019 and is therefore not allowed to do business with American companies. The United States is concerned that China is committing commercial espionage through Huawei, which the company denies. US companies using Huawei technology are currently phasing it out.
Until the US sanctions, Huawei was the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment and one of the largest manufacturers of smartphones. Subsequently, the company’s turnover collapsed.
Huawei’s network equipment has since been removed or blocked in many Western countries. In the Netherlands, for example, the company no longer supplies basic 5G equipment to telecom providers.
