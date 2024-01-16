Ecuador Regains Control over Prisons and Rescues Hostages in Battle against Drug Gangs

Title: Ecuadorian Security Forces Regain Control of Prisons After Gang Takeover

In a bold operation, Ecuador’s security forces have successfully taken back control of several prisons that had been seized by gang members, putting an end to a violent crisis that gripped the nation. The unrest precipitated after a notorious drug lord managed to escape from prison, triggering a fierce and escalating conflict between the government and narco gangs.

The situation escalated quickly as inmates in the affected prisons revolted, taking prison guards and administrative workers hostage. On the streets, the violence resulted in 19 deaths, and distressing images of looting and brutal murders circulated on social media, although their authenticity remains unverified.

Responding to the chaos, the Ecuadorian army utilized explosives to swiftly retake control of the prisons, obliterating sections of prison walls. More than 200 officials who had been held hostage were safely released. President Daniel Noboa expressed his gratitude for their release and praised the armed forces, national police, and the SNAI (the government agency responsible for prison management) for their courageous efforts.

The crisis shed a harsh light on Ecuador’s ongoing struggle against transnational cartels, which have increasingly utilized the country’s ports to traffic drugs to the United States and Europe. President Noboa declared a state of emergency and enacted a curfew after the dramatic escape of a powerful narcotics gang boss, signaling the government’s commitment to tackling the escalating criminal activities.

In response to the crisis, President Noboa swiftly deployed over 22,000 security forces onto the streets to combat the gangsters. The proactive measures resulted in over 1,300 arrests, the elimination of eight “terrorists,” and the recapture of 27 escaped prisoners.

President Noboa has pledged to sustain the fight against criminal organizations until they are neutralized. Gang wars within prisons have been a recurring issue, leading to a disturbingly high number of deaths since February 2021. As a reflection of the gravity of the situation, Ecuador’s murder rate has quadrupled since 2018, with over 7,800 murders reported and a staggering 220 tons of drugs seized in 2022 alone.

In an effort to prevent future prison takeovers, the government plans to construct two “super maximum” security prisons. In addition, there is a possibility of utilizing prison ships as a means of detaining dangerous criminals in the future.

The successful retaking of the prisons represents a crucial victory for Ecuador’s security forces in the ongoing battle against organized crime. However, the government and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice, determined to eradicate criminal groups responsible for the nation’s instability.

