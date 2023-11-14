Dodo Finances College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Georgia overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 as a new contender enters the top four

Unusual Stability in College Football Playoff Rankings

Last week’s College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings saw all of the top eight teams emerge victorious for the second consecutive week, a notable display of stability. However, experts predict that there might be some shuffling within this group in the next rankings release. As the CFP Rankings differ from traditional polls, the committee discards each set of rankings once announced and reevaluates teams from scratch every week.

When determining a team’s ranking, the committee takes several factors into consideration. These include the strength of a team’s schedule, conference championships, head-to-head results, results against common opponents, and outcomes against ranked opponents. It is important to note that the committee relies on the previous week’s CFP Rankings to determine opponents’ rankings, as opposed to relying on other polls such as the AP Top 25.

While the committee does not officially list “game control” as a criterion, it has been mentioned in the past by committee chairmen. This concept refers to a team’s ability to maintain control over a game and dominate their opponents.

Looking ahead to this week’s CFP Rankings, the author offers their own prediction, but emphasizes that it does not necessarily reflect their personal voting preferences if they were on the committee. The projection is based on results up to this point and should not be seen as the final forecast for the playoff.

As the college football season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the rankings continue to evolve and which teams will ultimately secure their spots in the playoff. Stay tuned for the official CFP Rankings release, which will shed light on the latest developments in the race for the national championship.

