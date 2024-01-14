Dodo Finance: Your Ultimate Guide to NFL Sunday Schedule – TV Channels and How to Watch Playoff Games Today

Title: Exciting NFL Playoff Matchups and Schedule Revealed for Sunday’s Wild Card Games

As the NFL playoffs heat up, football fans are gearing up for an action-packed Sunday with two exhilarating Wild Card matchups set to take place. This weekend promises intense showdowns, with the NFC and AFC teams fighting for victory, while some nail-biting moments are expected due to a postponed game. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL Playoff Wild Card games happening this Sunday!

The highly anticipated NFC playoff clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys is bound to captivate football enthusiasts across the nation. With both teams showcasing impressive records, this game is expected to be a battle of giants. In another gripping NFC matchup, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Detroit Lions, both hungry for a shot at advancing further in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, fans looking forward to the AFC playoff showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will have to wait until Monday. The game has been postponed due to heavy snow expected in the Buffalo area, prioritizing player safety and ensuring optimal playing conditions.

To catch all the NFL Playoff action, make sure to tune in to the designated TV channels. FOX and NBC are among the broadcasters bringing these games to your living room. Additionally, streaming services such as FUBO TV and Peacock offer alternative options for those looking to watch the games online. Experienced announcers like Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will provide insightful commentary during the Packers vs. Cowboys game, while Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will do the honors for the Rams vs. Lions matchup.

For the avid football junkies, we have compiled a list of the highest-paid NFL players in 2023, categorized by their respective positions. Stay informed about the financial side of the game and gain insights into the lucrative contracts signed by these talented athletes.

