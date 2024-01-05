Dodo Finance: Tracking Flu, COVID-19, and RSV Numbers in South Carolina

Title: South Carolina Health Officials Release Report on High Respiratory Disease Outbreaks

South Carolina – In a recent report released by health officials in South Carolina, it has been revealed that certain locations within the state are experiencing a higher number of respiratory diseases, including flu and COVID-19. The findings shed light on the impact of these diseases on various settings such as long-term care facilities, schools, and childcare centers.

According to the report, the most commonly reported COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in long-term care facilities, with a staggering 333 outbreaks recorded between October 8 and December 30 of last year. Furthermore, there were 10 outbreaks reported in childcare facilities and 16 in schools. These findings highlight the vulnerability of enclosed spaces such as care homes and educational institutions to the spread of the virus.

When it comes to flu outbreaks, schools emerged as the most affected setting, with 117 outbreaks reported during the same time period. Additionally, there were 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and seven in childcare facilities. These figures demonstrate the importance of preventive measures, particularly within educational environments where close contact is common.

The report also identified cases of RSV, a respiratory virus that mainly affects young children. There were three outbreaks recorded in long-term care facilities, 46 in childcare settings, and 23 in school settings. The data emphasizes the need for increased vigilance in safeguarding the health of children and vulnerable populations.

Defined as 20% or more of individuals in a shared setting of more than five people being absent or sent home within a 72-hour period, outbreaks of Influenza, COVID-19, or RSV were closely monitored. For long-term care facilities, the criteria for an outbreak varied depending on the type of illness. The report highlighted that influenza outbreaks required two cases among residents or staff within the same unit or with the same exposure within 72 hours.

Furthermore, the report also included noteworthy data from the week of December 24 to December 30, revealing a decrease in outbreaks across all settings. This might indicate that preventative measures and restrictions put in place have had a positive effect on limiting the spread of respiratory diseases.

In terms of hospital visits, the week of December 23 witnessed over 5,000 visits related to flu, approximately 1,000 for COVID-19, and fewer than 1,000 for RSV. The data further reflects the severity and impact of these diseases on the healthcare system.

Hospital admissions during the same week indicated that more than 500 people were admitted for flu, while approximately 400 required admission for COVID-19. These figures demonstrate the immense strain placed on healthcare facilities during peak periods of respiratory disease outbreaks.

This latest report serves as a reminder for individuals, educational institutions, and care facilities to remain vigilant in adhering to safety protocols, including hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing. These measures continue to play a pivotal role in minimizing the spread of respiratory diseases and protecting vulnerable populations.

As the situation evolves, health officials are continuously monitoring and addressing outbreaks to ensure the well-being of both South Carolina residents and visitors.

