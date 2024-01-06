Dodo Finance: Concern Over Measles Outbreak in Pennsylvanias Leading Childrens Hospital

Title: Measles Outbreak Hits Philadelphia’s Premier Children’s Hospital

Philadelphia, PA – An alarming outbreak of measles has struck the city’s renowned children’s hospital, affecting up to six patients. Among those infected are three unvaccinated pediatric patients and an unvaccinated parent, who tested positive for the highly contagious virus. This outbreak occurred after an infected infant inadvertently transmitted the disease to two other hospitalized children.

Adding to the concern, two additional patients are currently under observation for suspected measles infections. The situation escalated when a patient ignored quarantine orders and attended a daycare facility, potentially exposing others to the virus.

Medical experts emphasize that individuals who contract the disease are typically those who are not vaccinated against measles. Fortunately, they believe that the risk of infection for vaccinated individuals remains low. To combat the outbreak, health officials are urging unvaccinated individuals to promptly receive the measles shot, which has proven to be over 97 percent effective against the virus.

Measles is highly contagious and can be fatal in up to 15 percent of infected individuals. Tragically, this recent outbreak in Philadelphia was triggered by a child displaying flu-like symptoms after returning from a country where measles remains prevalent.

Public health officials in Philadelphia are actively tracking down and reaching out to individuals who may have been exposed to the virus at multiple hospitals and a daycare center. While measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, approximately 1,200 cases are diagnosed annually due to international travel.

Moreover, vaccination rates have seen a concerning decline in recent years, evidenced by over a quarter of a million unvaccinated kindergartners entering schools last year. Additionally, the number of children exempt from school vaccinations has reached an all-time high. Experts attribute these trends, in part, to the rise of anti-vaccine sentiment and vaccine fatigue, both of which have been amplified by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Aside from Philadelphia, other recent measles outbreaks have also been reported in central Ohio and Idaho, further underscoring the importance of public health measures and maintaining high vaccination rates.

As the measles outbreak continues to unfold, health authorities across the country are working to address the issue and raise awareness about the significance of vaccination in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

