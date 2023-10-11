Dodo Finance: Study Reveals the Possibility of Long Colds that Mimic Long COVID

Title: Lingering Symptoms Found in People Recovering from COVID and Other Respiratory Infections

In a recent study published in The Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine journal, it has been discovered that individuals who have had respiratory illnesses, including the common cold, may experience lingering symptoms similar to long COVID. The findings of this research shed light on the potential long-term effects of respiratory infections.

The study, which involved more than 10,000 participants, explored the symptoms experienced by individuals who had contracted COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Surprisingly, it was found that both COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses can cause a range of symptoms that persist for more than four weeks.

Experts have identified various symptoms associated with what they call the “long cold.” These symptoms include fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, dizziness, trouble focusing, memory issues, gastrointestinal problems, difficulty sleeping, loss of taste and smell, hair loss, excessive sweating, and racing heart. This research highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing the persistence of such symptoms in individuals recovering from respiratory infections.

Doctors believe that the inflammation triggered by the initial infection could be responsible for the lingering symptoms experienced by patients. Each virus is unique in how it affects the body, hence leading to different symptoms and varying severity.

However, it is noteworthy that long COVID, caused by the novel coronavirus, differs in terms of severity and its impact on daily life compared to the “long cold.” Long COVID often involves more severe symptoms that can significantly hinder a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities.

For those suffering from the lingering effects of a respiratory infection, simple self-care measures can often help alleviate the symptoms. It is recommended to rest, stay hydrated, and engage in gentle exercise to aid the body’s recovery process. Most individuals would notice improvements within a few weeks with these home care approaches.

Nevertheless, if the symptoms persist or worsen over time, seeking medical attention is advised. This is to rule out additional complications such as pneumonia, which can occur as a result of lingering respiratory infections.

With this research highlighting the similar lingering symptoms experienced by individuals recovering from respiratory infections like the common cold, understanding the long-term effects of these infections becomes crucial. By paying attention to these symptoms and seeking appropriate medical attention when necessary, individuals can ensure their full recovery and better manage their overall health.

