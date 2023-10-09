Dodo Finance: Potential Side Effects of New Weight Loss Drugs

Title: New Study Raises Concerns about Digestive Problems Linked to Weight Loss Medications

In a recent analysis of patient data, weight loss medications that mimic the hormone GLP-1 have been found to potentially cause digestive problems. The study indicates a higher risk of pancreatitis, gastroparesis, and bowel obstruction for patients using GLP-1 medications compared to those using non-GLP-1 medications.

Although the overall risk remains relatively small, with only 0.8% of people taking GLP-1 treatment reporting bowel obstructions compared to 0.17% of those taking non-GLP-1 treatment, the numbers could be significant due to the large number of people using these medications.

GLP-1 medications are commonly prescribed to help individuals feel fuller for longer by slowing down the digestive process. They are widely used for weight loss purposes and to manage diabetes. This particular study focused on obese patients without diabetes, emphasizing the weight loss aspect of these drugs.

While pharmaceutical companies acknowledge digestive complications as known side effects of GLP-1 medications, they argue that only a small fraction of individuals experience these complications. The FDA has already required a warning for gastrointestinal disorders to be added to the label of Ozempic, a popular GLP-1 medication.

It’s important to note that the study did not encompass all GLP-1 medications, and it did not establish a definitive cause and effect relationship. However, it has spurred calls for further investigations into the associated health risks.

This latest research highlights the need for healthcare providers and patients to be more cautious when considering the use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss or diabetes management. As with any medication, it is crucial to weigh the potential benefits against the potential risks and make informed decisions.

