Dodo Finance: South Korea Plans to Outlaw Dog Meat Production and Sales – The Associated Press

South Korea’s Parliament Passes Ban on Dog Meat Production and Sales, Effective from 2027

In response to increasing concerns about animal rights and the country’s international reputation, South Korea’s parliament has passed a ban on the production and sales of dog meat. The ban, which will be implemented from 2027 after a three-year grace period, aims to promote a harmonious co-existence between humans and animals by putting an end to the long-standing practice of consuming dog meat.

Under the new legislation, the slaughter, breeding, and sales of dog meat will be punishable by 2-3 years in prison. This signifies a significant shift in public opinion, as a majority of the population no longer supports dog meat consumption, with over half of the citizens in favor of a ban. The move also reflects a growing awareness and concern for animal rights in South Korean society.

To help those currently involved in the dog meat industry, the bill includes provisions for assistance to dog farmers and others in the sector to transition to alternative businesses. This support aims to alleviate the economic impact on individuals and communities who rely on the industry for their livelihoods.

Animal rights activists have celebrated the passage of the bill as a significant milestone in the fight against animal cruelty. However, dog farmers are planning to challenge the constitutionality of the ban and have announced their intention to hold protests. The legislation’s lack of clarity regarding the specific support for farmers and industry members has become a point of contention.

South Korea’s dog meat industry has attracted attention due to the country’s reputation as a cultural and economic powerhouse and as the only nation with industrial-scale dog farms. The ban on dog meat production and sales is expected to enhance South Korea’s international image and align its practices with the growing global trend towards animal rights.

The anti-dog meat campaign gained notable support from the country’s first lady. However, it also faced criticism and insults from dog farmers during demonstrations. The differing opinions among ordinary citizens reflect the complexity of the issue. While some support the ban, viewing dogs as family-like pets deserving of protection, others argue that dog meat consumption is a matter of personal choice and dietary culture.

The ban on dog meat production and sales marks a significant step towards safeguarding animal rights in South Korea. With its implementation scheduled for 2027, there will be a transition period for dog farmers and industry members to explore alternative livelihoods. The ban’s impact on the country’s cultural practices and economic landscape remains to be seen, but it carries the potential to reshape South Korea’s relationship with animals and its global image.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”