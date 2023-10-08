Dodo Finance: Sleepers, projections, starts, sits for Fantasy Football Week 5 | Jameson Williams, Joshua Dobbs and more

Welcome to Dodo Finance, your go-to source for the latest news and updates on fantasy football. In this week’s edition, we bring you the Week 5 fantasy football rankings, along with game previews, sleepers, and much more.

First up, let’s talk about some exciting potential returns to keep an eye on. Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor are both players who have the potential to make a strong impact on your fantasy team if they can make it back to the field. Stay tuned for updates on their playability.

Another question mark surrounds the playability of Jameson Williams in his first game back. Will he be able to pick up where he left off or will he need some time to get back into the swing of things? We’ll be eagerly watching to find out.

Now, let’s dive into some key game previews. We have a lineup of thrilling matchups to look forward to, including Bears at Commanders, Jaguars at Bills, Texans at Falcons, Panthers at Lions, Titans at Colts, Giants at Dolphins, Saints at Patriots, Ravens at Steelers, Eagles at Rams, Bengals at Cardinals, Jets at Broncos, Chiefs at Vikings, Cowboys at 49ers, and Packers at Raiders. Make sure to stay tuned for our game breakdowns and predictions.

If you’re looking for some under-the-radar players to boost your fantasy lineup, we have a list of sleepers to consider. Keep an eye out for Joshua Dobbs, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zay Flowers, Michael Pittman, and Zach Ertz. These players may have a big week and could provide valuable points.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to make some strategic moves, we have a list of players to buy low on. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Jaylen Waddle, and Jerry Jeudy could be great bargains right now. They may have underperformed in recent weeks, but their potential is undeniable.

Lastly, we have a list of players to sell high on. If you’re looking to capitalize on their recent success and acquire valuable assets in return, consider trading C.J. Stroud, De’Von Achane, Ken Walker, DJ Moore, Christian Kirk, and Nico Collins.

That wraps up this week’s fantasy football news and updates. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for all your fantasy football needs. Good luck with your lineups this week!