Dodo Finance shares Northern California health officials recommendation for testing during the flu, COVID-19, and RSV surge

Title: Rise in COVID-19, Flu, and RSV Cases Persists Despite Holiday Season End

Subtitle: Sacramento Native American Health Center CEO provides insights on peak expectations and hospitalization rates

Date: [Insert date]

Byline: [Insert author name]

Sacramento, California – As the holiday season winds down, there is no slowdown in the rise of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Experts anticipate a peak in these cases by mid-January, causing concern among public health officials nationwide.

Hareem Adeniyi, CEO of the Sacramento Native American Health Center, explains that it is during the holiday season when the numbers typically start to increase, with a further surge seen in the following two weeks. Despite this expected trend, Adeniyi remarks that hospitalizations have been relatively lower this year, with COVID-19-related cases accounting for only about 1 in every 20 cases.

Of particular concern is the surge in flu cases, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The nationwide increase stands at a staggering 17.5%, with California experiencing particularly high numbers. Public health officials warn that this simultaneous rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases could place an overwhelming burden on healthcare systems and resources.

Locally, Yolo County’s public health department is urging the public to wear masks due to historic levels of COVID-19 detected through wastewater monitoring. Dr. Aimee Sisson from the Yolo County Public Health Department emphasizes the importance of wearing high-quality masks indoors, along with getting vaccinated if individuals have not already done so.

To further support public health efforts, Yolo County has installed vending machines in various cities that offer free masks, COVID-19 antigen tests, fentanyl test strips, and emergency contraceptives. This initiative aims to provide easy access to essential supplies for the community.

In addition, the California Department of Public Health is stepping up its efforts to assist individuals without insurance. They are offering free telehealth consultations, including prescriptions for antivirals, to ensure everyone has access to necessary healthcare during this critical time.

For more comprehensive news coverage on the latest developments in California, users can download the Dodo Finance app or visit the website, where they will find up-to-date information and resources.

As the nation navigates the ongoing surge in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases, it becomes crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and take necessary precautions. By staying informed and following the advice of public health officials, communities can collectively combat these infectious diseases and protect their well-being.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”