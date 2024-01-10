Title: Measles Outbreak Strikes Philadelphia Daycare Center, Urgent Vaccination Campaign Underway

Philadelphia, PA – Five children attending a daycare in Northeast Philadelphia have recently been diagnosed with measles, bringing the total number of cases in the city to eight, as reported by health officials. The outbreak, which began in early December at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has now spread to a daycare center on Castor Ave., causing concerns among community members.

The initial case that led to the outbreak involved a recently hospitalized infant who had recently travelled to a country where measles is still prevalent. Unfortunately, one child with measles violated quarantine guidelines and subsequently attended the Multicultural Education Station Day Care, resulting in four other children contracting the highly contagious disease.

Six individuals affected by the outbreak have required hospitalization for treatment. However, health officials have now confirmed that they have been discharged and are recovering well.

Health authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and protect themselves against measles by obtaining the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. They are especially emphasizing the importance of isolating for 21 days if individuals suspect they have been exposed to the disease.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It poses a significant threat, particularly to vulnerable populations such as children under five, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Before the measles vaccine became widely available, as many as 400 to 500 people in the United States died each year due to the virus. Alarmingly, measles is seven times more contagious than COVID-19, making it even more crucial for everyone to take necessary precautions.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, runny nose, red watery eyes, small white spots inside the mouth, and a distinct rash that begins on the face and gradually spreads to the neck and body.

The MMR vaccine has proven to be highly effective in preventing measles with a 93% efficacy rate after one dose and 97% efficacy after two doses. Additionally, even if a vaccinated individual does contract the virus, the vaccine helps reduce the severity of the symptoms.

Health authorities are urging individuals born before 1957 and those who have already had measles to consider themselves immune. Furthermore, the city of Philadelphia is working diligently to combat the outbreak by offering free MMR vaccines to all residents at designated health centers.

To achieve herd immunity and protect the population, it is crucial that the rate of measles immunization in Philadelphia surpasses 95%. Health officials are actively collaborating with community leaders and organizations to encourage vaccination and prevent the further spread of the virus.

Dodo Finance encourages all residents to prioritize their health and take advantage of the free MMR vaccine offered by the city. By staying informed and taking appropriate measures, together, we can overcome this measles outbreak and ensure the well-being of our community.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”