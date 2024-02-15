Dodo Finance reports: Tobago oil spill extends into Grenada waters and poses potential impact on Venezuela

Oil Spill in Tobago Reaches Grenada’s Waters, Possible Impact on Venezuela

An oil spill that originated in Tobago has expanded into Grenada’s waters and could potentially have serious consequences for Venezuela. The spill was first noticed by Trinidad and Tobago’s coastguard approximately eight days ago and efforts to contain it have been ongoing since then.

The barge responsible for the spill is still leaking fuel, causing portions of the stain to spread about 144 kilometers into the Caribbean Sea. Although Tobago’s chief secretary has assured the public that the situation is under control with the use of booms around the wreckage, the leak has not been stopped completely.

Authorities have been unable to plug the leak and are currently focused on containment and skimming until they gather more information about the type of fuel in the barge. To demonstrate the severity of the spill, satellite images have revealed extensive areas of the Tobago coastline, dyed black as a result.

In response to the disaster, Trinidad has reached out to various countries to gather information as part of their investigation. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the barge was being towed to Guyana; however, the owner and origin of the barge have yet to be confirmed.

A national emergency has been declared in light of the spill, and a cleanup operation has been initiated. However, residents are growing increasingly frustrated as the owner of the barge remains unidentified. They are demanding that the responsible party step forward and take responsibility for the cleanup efforts.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain hopeful for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, Venezuela is closely monitoring the spill and working in coordination with Trinidad’s government to determine the appropriate course of action.

