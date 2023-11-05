Dodo Finance Reports: No. 22 Oklahoma State Shocks No. 9 Oklahoma, Ruins CFP Aspirations in Bedlam Showdown

Title: Oklahoma State’s Victory Over Oklahoma Crushes Sooners’ National Championship Hopes

In a thrilling showdown between two college football powerhouses, Oklahoma State emerged victorious over bitter rival Oklahoma, dealing a crushing blow to the Sooners’ aspirations of winning a national championship. This stunning win not only knocked Oklahoma out of the College Football Playoff picture but also elevated Oklahoma State to a strong position in the race to reach the Big 12 championship game.

The Cowboys engineered a remarkable comeback after trailing 21-17 entering the fourth quarter. With their determination, Oklahoma State managed to score a crucial touchdown and recover a crucial turnover, ultimately securing the 27-21 victory. Ollie Gordon and Alan Bowman stood out as they spearheaded the Cowboys’ dynamic offense.

Gordon proved to be unstoppable on the ground, racking up an impressive 137 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns. This outstanding performance continued his streak of consecutive 100+ yard rushing games, solidifying his status as one of the season’s most electrifying running backs. Meanwhile, Bowman displayed incredible precision as he threw for a staggering 334 yards while committing zero turnovers, demonstrating his leadership and composure under pressure.

As a result of this pivotal win, Oklahoma State now finds themselves in a tie with Texas atop the Big 12 standings. With only a few games remaining in the regular season, the Cowboys are well-positioned to contend for a spot in the conference title game. On the other hand, the defeat sends the Sooners into a tailspin, as their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff come crashing down with back-to-back losses.

Following this heartbreaking defeat, the Sooners now hold a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 standing in Big 12 play. With an uphill climb ahead, Oklahoma faces a daunting task of making it to the conference title game before transitioning to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in the near future.

As the dust settles on this intense and historic rivalry matchup, Oklahoma State basks in the glow of their monumental victory, while Oklahoma is left to contemplate what might have been. The agony of defeat looms heavily over the Sooners, but the Cowboys rejoice, knowing they have potentially changed the landscape of the Big 12 and the national college football scene.