Dodo Finance News: Seahawks Place Jamal Adams & Dee Eskridge On Injured Reserve, Waive Frank Clark & Sign Three Off Practice Squad

Title: Seattle Seahawks Make Significant Roster Moves Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Word Count: 316

In preparation for their highly-anticipated match against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks have executed a series of impactful roster maneuvers. These moves include placing safety Jamal Adams and receiver Dee Eskridge on the injured reserve list due to knee and rib injuries, respectively. Additionally, the team has waived outside linebacker Frank Clark Sr.

To address these vacancies, the Seahawks have signed linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety Ty Okada, and tackle Jake Curhan from their practice squad, filling the empty spots on the 53-man roster. Furthermore, for Sunday’s game, nose tackle Austin Faoliu and cornerback Kelvin Joseph have been elevated from the practice squad.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks have received negative news regarding linebacker Jordyn Brooks. After sustaining an ankle injury in the previous game, Brooks has been downgraded to “out” for the upcoming face-off against the Steelers.

Adams’ availability for the game was uncertain as he had returned to practice earlier in the week. However, head coach Pete Carroll ultimately deemed him unfit to play, prioritizing the player’s long-term health and recovery.

Eskridge has been sidelined for the past four games due to a rib injury. The Seahawks’ medical staff continues to carefully monitor his progress, ensuring his return to peak condition before reintroducing him to the field.

In a somewhat surprising move, Clark rejoined the Seahawks after being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. His presence will provide valuable depth at the outside linebacker position. During his previous stint with the Seahawks, Clark appeared in six games, recording six tackles, before moving to the Chiefs.

The Seattle Seahawks organization remains optimistic as they confront the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers. The team’s roster adjustments aim to optimize their performance and secure victory in this upcoming clash. Fans eagerly await the outcome, hopeful that these changes will yield positive results for the Seahawks’ overall campaign.

