Dodo Finance: Jim Irsay reveals Colts QB Anthony Richardsons season likely over

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie season is in jeopardy, according to team owner Jim Irsay. Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder during Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. The injury occurred when linebacker Harold Landry III tackled Richardson, forcefully driving his right shoulder into the turf.

Since the injury, Richardson has been unable to play and Gardner Minshew has taken over as the Colts’ starting quarterback. The team has sought opinions from medical experts regarding the best course of action for Richardson’s shoulder, but no decision has been made yet on whether surgery or rehabilitation is needed.

Irsay expressed his belief that surgery is the more likely option, but ultimately, the decision on how to proceed will be up to Richardson. This news comes as a tough blow for both the Colts and Richardson, who had a promising start to his NFL career.

In his four starts through five weeks, Richardson showcased his talent with three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns. However, his physical playing style has left him susceptible to injuries, with this shoulder sprain marking his third injury in just four starts.

The Colts, who currently hold a 3-3 record, find themselves one game behind the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. Losing their rookie quarterback adds further uncertainty to their season and puts pressure on Minshew to deliver.

The team will now hope for a swift recovery for Richardson and work towards finding alternative ways to maintain their momentum in the competitive AFC South division.

