Israel’s Heritage Minister, Amihay Eliyahu, has been suspended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a controversial remark made about a hypothetical nuclear strike on Gaza. This incident has raised concerns and questions, with Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, suggesting that Israel may have admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

Although Israel has never publicly acknowledged having nuclear weapons, experts estimate that the country possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Zakharova highlighted the lack of involvement from international nuclear inspectors and the International Atomic Energy Agency, if Israel does indeed possess nuclear weapons officially.

Eliyahu’s remark has sparked condemnation from multiple sources, including the Arab world, Israeli broadcasters, and even a U.S. official who deemed it objectionable. Iran, in particular, has called for immediate international action to disarm Israel, labeling it as a barbaric and apartheid regime.

The suspension of Minister Eliyahu by Prime Minister Netanyahu indicates the seriousness with which the Israeli government is treating this matter. Netanyahu has made it clear that any discussion or suggestion of a nuclear strike is unacceptable, particularly when it involves a sensitive region like Gaza.

While Israel’s nuclear capabilities have long been a topic of speculation and debate, this incident has brought further attention to the issue. The international community has been urged to address the potential disarmament of Israel and ensure that proper inspections are carried out to maintain global nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

As the situation unfolds, Israel’s position on nuclear weapons and its subsequent suspension of Minister Eliyahu highlights the complexities surrounding the country’s nuclear program. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact regional dynamics and international relations in the days to come.