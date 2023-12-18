Dodo Finance: Colby Covington Reacts to UFC 296 Loss, Suggests Biased Judging Due to Trump Support

Title: Colby Covington Blames Biased Judging and Political Prejudice for UFC 296 Loss to Leon Edwards

In a controversial fight at UFC 296, Colby Covington believes he was cheated out of becoming the UFC champion as he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Leon Edwards. The judges scored it in favor of Edwards, leaving Covington frustrated and questioning the fairness of the decision.

Covington, known for his outspoken personality, claimed that biased judging and political prejudice played a significant role in his loss. Despite losing the first two rounds, he believed he convincingly won the third, fourth, and fifth rounds and did enough to secure the victory. However, his efforts fell short due to what he perceived as a lack of favor with the judges.

Expressing his disappointment, Covington blamed his lack of favor with the judges on his support for former President Donald Trump. He stated that everyone in the building hates Trump, suggesting that this disfavor affected the judges’ perception of his performance.

Coming off a victory against Jorge Masvidal in March, this was Covington’s first fight since then. Despite his losses in undisputed UFC championship fights, the determined fighter remains resilient and aspires to fight his way back up to another title shot.

Acknowledging the emotional toll of his failed title attempts, Covington admitted that all his losses in title fights hurt the same. To overcome this hurdle, he believes he needs to have stronger self-belief in order to secure a victory in future fights.

Covington’s record in undisputed UFC championship fights now stands at 0-3, as he previously lost to Kamaru Usman twice. Despite these setbacks, Covington remains determined to prove his worth and showcase his skill in the octagon.

As the controversy surrounding the UFC 296 decision continues to spark debates among fans and analysts, Covington’s outspoken nature and fighting spirit ensure he’ll remain a prominent figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Speculations abound regarding his future opponents, and fans eagerly await his next move on his path towards redemption and another shot at the UFC championship.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”