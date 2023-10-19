Dodo Finance: Astros make a comeback, win Game 3 against Rangers to narrow down ALCS gap to 2-1

Max Scherzer’s Return Falls Short as Astros Defeat Rangers in ALCS Game 3

In his first start since September 12, Max Scherzer’s comeback didn’t go according to plan as the Houston Astros tagged him for five earned runs in an 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Scherzer had been sidelined due to a strain in his pitching shoulder but showed promising signs when he threw 68 pitches in a simulated game last week. This led manager Bruce Bochy to have confidence in Scherzer’s readiness for ALCS action. However, things didn’t go as planned for the star pitcher.

Despite starting off strong by retiring the side in the first inning with just eight pitches, Scherzer struggled in the following innings. The Astros managed to score three runs in the second inning, followed by a solo home run by José Altuve in the third, extending Houston’s lead to 4-0.

However, the game was far from over. The Rangers broke through in the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a two-run home run by Josh Jung. This marked the first runs Cristian Javier had allowed in the postseason. In the sixth inning, Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras made a remarkable catch over the center-field wall, robbing Yordan Álvarez of a potential home run and keeping the Rangers within striking distance.

Both teams exchanged runs in the late innings, with the Astros matching the Rangers’ runs in the seventh and eighth innings to maintain their lead.

The turning point of the game came in the second inning when the Astros loaded the bases against Scherzer. A wild pitch allowed Yordan Álvarez to score from third, giving the Astros their first lead of the series.

Jose Altuve was named the impact player of the game, breaking his three-game hitless slump with a home run in the fourth inning. Álvarez and Javier also had impressive performances for the Astros.

Looking ahead, Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday in Arlington, with the starting pitchers yet to be announced. The Astros will be aiming to tie the series, while the Rangers will be hoping to take a 3-1 series lead.

