Dodo Finance: Air Traffic Control Transcript Suggests Japan Coast Guard Plane Not Cleared for Takeoff Before Fatal Runway Crash

Title: Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Leaves Japan Airlines Counting Losses

In a shocking incident at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, a passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft, resulting in a devastating loss of life. The collision took place when the coast guard aircraft, which had been instructed to “taxi to holding point,” ventured onto the runway without clearance for takeoff.

Miraculously, all 379 passengers aboard the passenger plane managed to evacuate safely, while tragically, five out of the six crew members on the coast guard aircraft lost their lives. The released transcript of air traffic control communications revealed that the passenger plane had been granted permission to land, but it does not make clear any approval for takeoff from the coast guard aircraft.

Investigators are currently looking into various factors that could have contributed to the crash, including the possibility that out-of-service warning lights on the runway played a role. Additionally, authorities are analyzing the audio recording of the conversation between the coast guard pilot and the flight control tower to shed light on the sequence of events.

Although the flight and voice recorders of the coast guard aircraft have been retrieved, efforts are still underway to locate the recording devices from the passenger plane. There are suggestions that the runway lights may have been out of service at the time of the incident.

Japan Airlines, the operator of the passenger plane, has wholeheartedly pledged its cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The company is bracing for significant financial losses estimated to be as high as $100 million following the tragic accident. Consequently, over 100 flights of Japan Airlines have been canceled since the incident, causing widespread disruptions for travelers.

Passengers and witnesses have vividly described the terrifying moments of the collision, followed by immense relief upon realizing that everyone onboard survived. Despite the chaos, flight attendants swiftly spotted the fire as smoke filled the cabin and managed to urge passengers to remain calm during the evacuation process.

Remarkably, it took only 18 minutes to evacuate all passengers and crew from the burning jet. The captain, displaying remarkable bravery and selflessness, was the last person to leave the plane.

As investigators diligently continue their work, interviews and thorough examinations are being conducted to determine the responsibility for the tragic collision. The aviation community and the public eagerly await further updates on this disheartening event as the investigation progresses.

