Disney streaming services now have more subscribers than Netflix
Disney has released its quarterly results for the second quarter of 2022. This shows that Disney’s streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) now have more subscribers than Netflix. Netflix again had to record a loss of subscribers for the second quarter.
Disney benefited from Netflix’s loss of subscribers. The streaming service, which had long had a monopoly on streaming films and series, had to post a loss again at the end of the second quarter. In total, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers. Disney’s streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), on the other hand, are growing. And that means they have now surpassed Netflix’s subscriber count.
Disney Streaming Services
The only Disney streaming service available in our country is Disney+. But Disney has several other streaming services in other countries. As a result, it is now a higher total subscriber count than Netflix.
At the end of the second quarter, Netflix had 220.67 million subscribers, having lost more than a million this year. Disney+ ended the second quarter with 152.1 million subscribers, up 14.4 million from the previous quarter. Hulu has 46.2 million subscribers and ESPN+ 22.8 million subscribers. As a result, Disney’s streaming services now total 221.1 million subscribers, surpassing closest competitor Netflix for the first time.
In total, Disney achieved a turnover of 21.5 billion dollars (20.87 billion euros) in the second quarter of 2022. An increase of 26% compared to last year. The company posted a net profit of 1.4 billion dollars (1.36 billion euros), an increase of 53% compared to last year.
Disney+ with advertising
Netflix has previously announced that it wants to remedy the loss of subscribers by offering a cheaper subscription, where users will see advertising between series and films. Disney+ has now also announced such a formula.
For now, the streaming service has announced the ad-only subscription for the United States. It will be available there from December. It is not yet known whether it will also be launched in our country.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”