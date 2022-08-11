Disney streaming services now have more subscribers than Netflix

Disney has released its quarterly results for the second quarter of 2022. This shows that Disney’s streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) now have more subscribers than Netflix. Netflix again had to record a loss of subscribers for the second quarter.

Disney benefited from Netflix’s loss of subscribers. The streaming service, which had long had a monopoly on streaming films and series, had to post a loss again at the end of the second quarter. In total, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers. Disney’s streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), on the other hand, are growing. And that means they have now surpassed Netflix’s subscriber count.

Disney Streaming Services

The only Disney streaming service available in our country is Disney+. But Disney has several other streaming services in other countries. As a result, it is now a higher total subscriber count than Netflix.

At the end of the second quarter, Netflix had 220.67 million subscribers, having lost more than a million this year. Disney+ ended the second quarter with 152.1 million subscribers, up 14.4 million from the previous quarter. Hulu has 46.2 million subscribers and ESPN+ 22.8 million subscribers. As a result, Disney’s streaming services now total 221.1 million subscribers, surpassing closest competitor Netflix for the first time.

In total, Disney achieved a turnover of 21.5 billion dollars (20.87 billion euros) in the second quarter of 2022. An increase of 26% compared to last year. The company posted a net profit of 1.4 billion dollars (1.36 billion euros), an increase of 53% compared to last year.

Disney+ with advertising

Netflix has previously announced that it wants to remedy the loss of subscribers by offering a cheaper subscription, where users will see advertising between series and films. Disney+ has now also announced such a formula.

For now, the streaming service has announced the ad-only subscription for the United States. It will be available there from December. It is not yet known whether it will also be launched in our country.