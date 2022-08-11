Fancy an evening full of fun? Then watch Zombieland: Double Tap on Viaplay

Nine times out of ten, we don’t have much fun with zombies. Fortunately, it is completely different in Zombieland: double tap with Woody Harrelson. And you can watch this movie now on by play .

Nine times out of ten, we don’t have much fun with zombies. Fortunately, it is completely different in Zombieland: double tap with Woody Harrelson. And you can now watch this movie on by play.

The beautiful movie zombieland from 2009 became a major cult hit. A sequel was therefore inevitable. Yet it took ten years before this actually happened. But thankfully, in the sequel, lead actors Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone are back in on the fun.

White House

In Tap twice the United States is still overrun by zombies. The same goes for the White House in which our heroes take up residence in this sequel. The luxurious new place is initially fine until the ladies want to spread their wings and take off.

Columbus and Tallahassee

Columbus (Jesse) and Tallahassee (Woody) chase after them to keep the family together and so we end up in a hippie commune, the men pick up a very dumb hitchhiker and the zombies seem to evolve into smarter, faster guys.

Popping Zombies

To be fair, this sequel isn’t quite as hilarious as the original, but if you like spectacular action, countless gruesome exploding zombies (and who doesn’t?) and tasty, lame jokes, there is still more than meets the eye. enough fun to have.