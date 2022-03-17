Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine: “Already saved 130 people from Mariupol theater” | Abroad

According to the municipality, around 1,200 people were hiding in the bunker under the building at the time of the attack. Among them were many women and children. This information cannot be independently verified. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties in the air-raid shelter and how many people are alive. The port city is under heavy fire, making it difficult to gather independent information.

Ukrainian MP Dmitro Gurin, from Mariupol, told the BBC on Thursday morning that “it looks like most people have survived and are doing well”. Gurin’s parents are also believed to be in the air-raid shelter. Another MP, Sergij Taruta, wrote on Facebook that “people are coming out alive”. Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishina spoke of a “miracle”.

The Mariupol theater after the Russian air raid. Ⓒ ANP/AFP

Back-and-forth accusations

The attack on the theater is still unclear. According to the city council, Russian troops “deliberately” destroyed the building. Human rights organization Human Rights Watch says a military target may have been nearby. Russia denies attacking the theater and reports through state media that the far-right Azov Battalion was behind the explosion.