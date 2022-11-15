Democrats win Arizona governor, Trump’s new protege loses

AFP

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the gubernatorial election of Arizona. Hobbs defeats Republican rival and Trump ally Kari Lake.

The loss of Lake, a former television host and rising star of the “Make America Great Again” movement, is another blow to Donald Trump, who could announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election today. 2020 presidential election had been won. not by Biden, but by Trump, a claim for which there has never been proof.

Republican officials also urged voters in Arizona not to vote for Lake. Among others, Liz Cheney, a well-known Trump critic and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, did.

She was criticized for this by Lake, who cynically thanked Cheney in a letter for a TV ad urging voters to ignore Lake. According to Lake, this would have only led to more donations for his campaign.

Cheney now has the last word on Twitter. “You’re welcome, Kari Lake”, say them, with Lake’s “thank you letter” attached.

Call for unity

Lake’s loss follows the loss of two other high-profile election deniers in the state: Blake Masterscandidate for the Senate, and Mark Finchem, candidate for Secretary of State, the highest official of a state.

Hobbs has since claimed victory: “Democracy is worth the wait”, said them on Twitter. “Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next governor.” Hobbs also called for unity and said she would work for all Arizona residents, including those who did not vote for her.

Lake is still unwilling to admit his loss and resigns Twitter: “Arizonas recognize bullshit when they see it.”

Battle for the majority lower house

Arizona was once a majority Republican state, but that has changed in recent history. Hobbs succeeds Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who was unable to run.

The battle for control of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, is still formally undecided. Republicans must have a minimum of 218 seats out of 435 to claim a majority. The party needs one more seat.