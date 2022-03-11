DC Responds to Verdict in Case of SRD 500,000 Stolen at Police Station

“Justice has triumphed. This ends a period of baseless accusations,” District Commissioner Ricardo Bhola of northeast Paramaribo told the District Commissioner’s Office BIC. The mayor is responding to the court judgment in the case in which a a large sum of money was stolen from the office†

“The verdict clarified the issue. The judge has handed down a sentence and those who have committed a despicable theft of state resources will face the consequences of their actions,” the mayor said. He says it’s clear who the perpetrators are.

“All other claims are far from the truth and cannot be substantiated. All unsubstantiated accusations and suggestions can be thrown away. We are closing a dark period with this,” Bhola said.

Recently, the office of the district commissioner has undergone a general review. Particular attention was given to the District Finance and Planning Department (DFP). Changes have been made to further optimize and improve the functioning of the Supervisory Board. Efficient services and the sustainable growth of Paramaribo are essential. This is done in collaboration with the Ministry of Regional Development and Sports and other actors.

Persons guilty of disseminating false and suggestive information are invited to refrain from doing so. “Stay legal and fair” is the call of the mayor. It calls for unity and cooperation with a common goal; the development of Suriname. “Let’s work together to overcome the crises and help each other more than ever. Above all, let us continue to pray and rebuild Mama Sranan together,” said District Commissioner Bhola.