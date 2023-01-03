Daily Mirror: William and Charles crisis meeting via Netflix documentary

A “crisis meeting” will soon take place between King Charles and his son Prince William, writes the Daily Mirror. The reason is said to be the documentary series about Charles’ son Harry and his wife Meghan, which will soon be released on Netflix. The British tabloid relies on royal sources.

During the crisis consultation, it would already be decided how to respond to possible accusations against the British royal family, such as accusations of racism. Charles and William would like to form “a united front”. The episodes of the documentary would also be followed closely, so that a quick response could be made.

The Prince and Princess of Wales would return to the UK as soon as possible for crisis consultations. The couple are currently in the United States for the Earthshot award ceremony, which took place in Boston on Friday evening.

Netflix shared the first trailer for the documentary last Thursday, which will appear on the streaming service next week. In it, Harry says he had to “do everything he could” to protect his family. “Nobody sees what happens behind closed doors.” In 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a contract with Netflix for several projects.