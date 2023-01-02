“I want my father and my brother back”

With all the turmoil surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to leave the British Royal Family, the bond between Harry and his family has soured. Add to that the move to the United States and you understand that the family is no longer like that. close is as they always have been. Prince Harry now seems to want to change that.

Prince Harry in TV interviews

Prince Harry will publish his autobiography next Tuesday, January 10. He tells his side of the story, as he did in the recently released Netflix documentary. To promote this brand new book, the prince will join several interviews this week. ITV 1, one of the UK channels on which Harry will talk about his book, is already sharing one Overview of the interview. And Harry makes some surprising statements there.

where he is Harry and Megan, the highly commented documentary on Netflix, still criticizes her family quite a bit, she also seems to miss her a lot at the same time. He indicates in the interview that he wants King Charles and Prince William back in his life. “I want my father back. I want my brother back,” Harry said. In his own words, he’s doing everything he can to make a reconciliation possible, but getting little effort in return. “They’re absolutely not showing that they want make amends,” he said.

Family or business?

The fact that contact with his father and brother has become so diluted makes Harry even more fond of the British royal family The company looks like his family. Charles and William think in their role of The company different from his choice to step back from Charles and William as family, Harry thinks. ‘Whether The company they prefer to hold us responsible as the bad guys. The full interview will air on ITV 1 on Sunday 8 January.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.