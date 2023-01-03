First major series canceled in 2023: Dark-makers flop with 1899 – Netflix Canada

The first major tape was already set by a series in 2023. 1899 was announced very widely and after the success of Dark, the expectations were also very high. However, the story didn’t run wild and now 1899 has been canceled.

Slay a monster with one hit

Creators Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese managed to score a monster hit with Dark. This German series told a particular story in three chronologies, which became more and more intertwined. Netflix hired the showrunners to make more series, only the first project did not lead to the great success hoped for. In November 1899 was launched.

Syrupy Dark does not come off

The series followed a large ship crossing the ocean to the United States. There another ship was found which had been considered lost. Once on the boat, it turned out to be almost deserted. What exactly had happened and what supernatural powers had taken hold of each one? The story was described by many as slimy, and Dark’s high level was not achieved.

Want to do three seasons

Odar and Friese have now revealed that Netflix has canceled the 1899 series. “It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that there will be no sequel. We really wanted to end this fantastic journey with a second and a third season. Just like we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you want or plan. That’s life.”

➡ These series have been canceled by Netflix



