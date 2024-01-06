Continued Surge in COVID and Flu Cases During Christmas Holiday – Dodo Finance

Title: Widespread Sickness Sweeps U.S. as Flu Season Intensifies

As the New Year begins, more than half of the states in the U.S. are grappling with widespread sickness, primarily respiratory illnesses. The surge in illnesses includes COVID-19, RSV, and other viruses, but the flu is currently experiencing the highest increase in cases.

Recent data reveals that positive lab tests for influenza rose to 17.5% of all tests conducted during the week of Dec. 24. Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predict that the flu season will remain at elevated levels for several more weeks.

Interpreting flu reports during and after the holiday season can be challenging due to various factors such as travel, school closures, and individuals being less likely to seek medical care. However, certain states are reporting the highest flu activity, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming, and New York City.

Although COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency room visits have also increased during the week, the rise is not as significant as in previous years. Nevertheless, a new variant known as JN.1 is emerging, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the cases in the U.S. However, health experts clarify that there is currently no evidence suggesting that this variant causes more severe illness.

Both flu and COVID-19 share similar symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, and muscle pain. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals experiencing such symptoms to get tested promptly.

With the flu season intensifying alongside the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials emphasize the importance of practicing preventive measures such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and getting vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.

Stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect your health and the well-being of the community during this challenging period.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”