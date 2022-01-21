CIA Says There’s No Evidence Russia or Other Countries Cause Havana Syndrome

The CIA does not assume that Russia and other foreign powers are responsible for the so-called Havana syndrome in diplomats and their families. The US security service has examined a thousand cases, in only 24 cases foreign interference is not yet ruled out.

Cases of Havana syndrome have occurred in China, Vietnam, Austria in Colombia. It’s a mysterious condition first seen among US and Canadian diplomats in Cuba in 2016. Complaints range from dizziness and concentration problems to balance problems, hearing loss and anxiety. Sometimes it is also a combination of complaints that is described as “brain fog”.

What causes the complaints has never been fully elucidated. Reference was made, among other things, to Russia, which allegedly provoked the complaints with focused microwave weapons. Other countries like China and Cuba have also been identified as possible culprits.

Stress and Undiscovered Medical Conditions

Completely different theories are that the sound of courting crickets is responsible, or the pesticides used to kill mosquitoes.

According to the CIA, most cases can be explained by stress or previously undiagnosed medical conditions, or environmental conditions. Many victims are shocked by the findings, writes the New York Times. Not enough effort was made to discover that strange noises were heard in the environment or that unexplained electromagnetic radiation was measured.

Not finalized yet

The CIA says the results don’t call into question “that our employees are reporting real experiences and suffering from real symptoms.” The CIA is also not ruling out the possibility that microwave weapons deployed by other countries could be the explanation in the 24 cases where no cause has yet been determined.

In response, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the investigation is still ongoing, he said: “We will continue to do everything in our power to understand what happened and why and who. may be responsible”.