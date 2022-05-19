China hoards sensitive military tech in European universities

Military world power in 2049

Universities in Britain have the closest ties to Chinese military universities. Nearly half (1,389) of all studies are accounted for. Germany is in second place with 349 studies. Dutch universities are in third place with 288 publications.

When President Xi Jinping took office in late 2012, China was far behind the West in technology. Since then, China has been investing in the development of its universities and cooperation with foreign countries to acquire knowledge there.

The communist country wants to be economically and militarily independent from the West by 2049. And this requires “high-quality knowledge and technology for the development of the armed forces”.

scientific espionage

In 2010, the General Intelligence and Security Service AIVD had already “actively warned” universities against scientific espionage from China.

But this warning had little effect, as since 2013 there has been a sharp increase in the number of joint publications between Chinese military universities and Dutch universities.

The number of studies shows an increase