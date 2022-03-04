Bronze Age cave with footprints discovered in France

At La Rochefoucauld, not far from Bordeaux, a funerary cave dating from the Bronze Age (2200 to 800 BC) was discovered. Well-preserved remains have been found in the cave, such as human remains, children’s footprints in the mud, and evidence that humans ate meat.

The cave was closed around 2,500 years ago, possibly due to natural causes such as a landslide. As a result, the remains have been well preserved. “It’s as if the last inhabitants had just left the place”, explains the French Ministry of Culture, which published the discovery.

According to the ministry, it is one of the largest burial caves in France. The cave consists of several chambers and is over a kilometer long.

Funeral rituals

The discovery provides insight into Bronze Age burial rites and how people lived at the time. There are bones of pigs and oxen, indicating that people also ate in the cave. Traces of fireplaces, fires and pottery were also found.

Local amateur cavers discovered the cave 20 meters underground last month after a hole was drilled during roadworks. Research now indicates that this is a major archaeological find.