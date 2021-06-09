A Briton is kept in an induced coma after being attacked by a crocodile in a Mexican lagoon. His twin sister saved his life by fighting the animal in the water. The British Embassy in Mexico is aware of the situation and is providing support. According to the family, the guide who provided the boat trip did not have the correct documents.











Georgia, 28, and Melissa Laurie were on a boat trip Sunday while vacationing at a lagoon near Puerto Escondido in southeastern Mexico. Panic erupted on board when Melissa suddenly disappeared underwater. She turned out to be shaken by a crocodile. Risking her life, Georgia jumped into the water and went in search of her sister.

“Georgia found her unconscious and tried to get her to safety by pulling her onto a boat,” said Hana, another sister. BBC. But the crocodile did not give up. ,, And so Georgia started punching. She had heard that this was the right thing to do with some animals. The helpless Melissa was thrown “like a rag doll”, according to the sister. “Fortunately, her super tough twin sister was there to punch the animal multiple times in an attempt to save her.”

The British twin sisters are currently in a hospital in Mexico. Georgia is conscious and has “only” injuries to her hands. “She’s so brave. I would have one less sister if I didn’t have another such excellent sister. I think she’s still in shock,” Hana said. Melissa is kept in a coma to avoid infection of her wounds.

Doctors are worried not only about the water the sisters swam in, but also about anything the crocodile may have passed through its mouth and teeth. Melissa is on a ventilator because she has water in her lungs and may also have had a punctured lung. The two sisters are given heavy antibiotics in hopes of overcoming any infection quickly.



Incorrect papers

The guide who booked the twins through their hostel turned out to be The Guardian and BBC do not need to be registered. It is also said to be known to take tourists to dangerous places to swim. It would have been fatal if Melissa hadn’t been an experienced diver, her family says. “Thank goodness she had this training. She said the adrenaline was starting to build and she knew what to do.

The British Foreign Office is shocked by the incident. “We are supporting the families of two British women hospitalized in Mexico and in contact with local authorities,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Saltwater crocodiles have increased in numbers since the species was granted protected status in the 1970s. Fatal attacks against humans are quite rare.

