British ministers resign: Johnson government in crisis
ONS News††Amended
Two British ministers have resigned over dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Johnson. Health Minister Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced in quick succession that they no longer trusted the Prime Minister after a series of scandals. This completes the crisis of the Johnson government.
“The public rightly expects government to be run properly, competently and earnestly. I believe these standards are worth upholding and that is why I am stepping down,” Sunak said on Twitter.
“I have been loyal. In situations where I disagreed with you on a personal level, I have supported you publicly,” Sunak wrote in his resignation letter to Johnson. He underlines the “tremendous challenges” facing Britain. In preparation for a joint speech on the economy, Sunak said he learned that his ideas and those of Johnson were “fundamentally different.” “We can’t go on like this.”
Javid says he no longer trusts Johnson to lead the country after everything that’s happened. It mainly refers to the latest abuse scandal in which the Prime Minister was involved.
Former ‘deputy chief whip’ Chris Pincher, who was responsible in the UK Parliament for making sure members of his party voted for the right proposal, has been accused of sexual misconduct. He would have groped two men in a private club in the past. He was appointed to government by Johnson in February. He resigned last Thursday.
Johnson was asked if he knew about the misconduct when he named Pincher. The government’s explanation has changed several times, but yesterday it emerged that Johnson knew about the misconduct. A spokesperson added that the allegations had not resulted in a formal complaint.
Today, Johnson apologized for Pincher’s appointment. “In hindsight, that was wrong,” he said in a statement.
Outgoing Minister Javid said many policy makers and locals had lost faith in the Prime Minister because of everything that had happened. “I am sorry to say that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – which is why you have lost my trust,” he wrote in a letter to Johnson.
