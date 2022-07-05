British ministers resign: Johnson government in crisis

Correspondent Arjen van der Horst:

“Johnson has been under fire for some time. It started with the partygate scandal in which parties were held at the official residence during the coronalockdown, and other scandals followed. He also lost the election mid-term, reducing his authority An internal vote of confidence within his party following the partygate scandal, he survived, but 41% of his party would prefer to see him go, which is not a majority , but a high percentage.

The resignation of two members of the government could be the beginning of the end. So far Johnson has survived on the backing of his cabinet, but that is set to change with the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak. In the past, other prime ministers have fallen when several ministers have resigned. The big question now is what the rest of the cabinet will do. One thing is clear: it’s getting harder and harder for Johnson to maintain that pace.”