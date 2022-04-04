Best Antivirus for iPhone: Do You Need It?

Do you need an antivirus for your iPhone? In this article we explain it to you in detail and we give you the best options to best protect your iPhone (or Mac).

Do you need an antivirus for your iPhone?

Many people use some form of antivirus on their computer. But does your iPhone also have an antivirus (scanner)? Most people don’t know that. Is your iPhone properly secured? In this article, we will find out for you and answer the question: do I need antivirus on my iPhone?

The short answer: not necessarily, but it helps. Apple keeps the reins of all software, firmware, and hardware in its hands. As a result, they have fewer holes in their ecosystem. Moreover, with iOS, Apple does not have the most users and therefore it is less interesting for hackers to break into this relatively small proverbial “castle”. Especially if there are many “villages” (Android smartphones) next to the castle without walls, moats and army. But never say never.

Malware exists on your iPhone

Unfortunately, anything can be hacked. Although using the Apple iPhone is safer than other smartphones, there are still dangers lurking. One is an unsecured connection to public Wi-Fi. If you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, people may be watching you, discovering your passwords and, for example, accessing your banking application.

Moreover, there was once iOS malware that spied on iPhones via microphone and location. Of course you want to avoid that. The solution is an antivirus. These also protect your iPhone against phishing emails and annoying pop-ups in Safari or Google Chrome.

In addition, Apple may soon have to leave the EU as well. third-party apps in their safe ecosystem. These are of course not as reliable as Apple’s “castle” apps. It is therefore useful to familiarize yourself with anti-virus software for your iPhone. It has listed the best antivirus for your iPhone.

The best antivirus for your iPhone

There are three main antivirus scanners that also protect your iPhone: McAfee, AVG, and Norton. They all have a free version, but often they don’t support your iPhone well enough. Below, you can read the main differences and find out which antivirus is best for your iPhone.

McAfee Total Protection

McAfee offers many features for your iPhone. You get McAfee free for 180 days. This is the longest free trial of any iOS security app. McAfee web security is impressive. For example, it automatically disables phishing sites. Think of fake login pages that look like your bank. Of course, you still have to be careful, but it gives a sense of security. Additionally, McAfee has a public WiFi scanner and warns against data leaks.

McAfee VPN (Virtual Private Network) is very fast. You can use it to establish a secure and anonymous internet connection, so you can surf the web without being seen. A VPN also has virtual locations. With this, McAfee tells the server that you are in the United States, for example, when you are actually sitting on your couch in the Netherlands. This way you view the Netflix offer of this country.

AVG Antivirus for your iPhone

With AVG antivirus, you can surf the Internet with your iPhone safely. Besides the fact that this service contains viruses and malware blocks, it also checks the security of (public) Wi-Fi networks. You will immediately receive a warning. AVG’s antivirus also ensures that fake websites and phishing practices don’t even appear on your screen.

With an AVG Ultimate subscription, you also get AVG TuneUp. This is a service that monitors and optimizes your iPhone for storage memory and processor performance. In other words: this program automatically cleans up all your digital trash. With this subscription, you also get a properly functioning VPN.

Norton software for your iPhone

Norton is complete security for your iPhone and also comes with a VPN for online privacy and browsing wherever you want. However, Norton also has something unique. This service scans it dark canvas and private forums for your personal information and to notify you when your information is found. This way you really know for sure that you remain anonymous and that your data will not be sold anywhere.

With Norton you also get the more usual public Wi-Fi security, the software checks the website for you before entering it and makes sure you don’t fall for phishing emails. You can also choose your location with their VPN.

Bonus: the best antivirus for your Mac

If you want an antivirus scanner that works well on your Mac, check out ESET. You get everything mentioned above with the other parts, plus password management and webcam protection. Additionally, ESET machine learning virus scans. New types of malware can thus be detected in no time. The service automatically adapts so that it is also blocked by the antivirus in the future.