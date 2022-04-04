ZDF Studios, the Federation children’s series Theodosia, acquired by the BBC among others (EXCLUSIVE)

†TheodosiaThe Egyptology adventure series that premiered on HBO Max in the United States, BBCwith many other partners.

Produced by Cottonwood Media, “Theodosia” is represented in international markets by: ZDF Studios and Fédération Kids & Family, a subsidiary of entertainment federation†

“Theodosia” follows a smart and daring 14-year-old named Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo) who is the daughter of two intrepid Egyptologists who dig into the Valley of the Kings. When Theo and his younger brother Henry find a hidden tomb and a mysterious artifact, “the Eye of Horus”, Theo unlocks the ability to see and perform real magic, discovering a whole new world of mystery and danger.

The show was shown to buyers on Mipcom last year and is now being bought by French broadcaster Salto, as well as broadcaster France Télévisions, Canada’s Quebecor, the OSN streaming service for the Middle East and Africa. du Nord, Dreamia’s Biggs for the Portuguese and African markets, and OBNL for the Netherlands. Further sales are currently being negotiated by ZDF Studios and Federation Kids & Family.

Directed by Matthias Huene (“Cockneys vs Zombies”), Alex Jacob (“Hollyoaks”) and Matt Bloom (“Hank Zipzer”), with Eloise Little (“His Dark Materials”), Nana Agyeman-Bediako (“Come Away”) , Yasmina El-Abed (“Daughters of Abd al-Rahman”) and Frankie Minchella. Executive producers are Emmy Award-winning Joe Williams (“Christmas Catastrophe”) and Lily Smith (“Find Me in Paris”).

“Following our extremely successful collaborations with colleagues at CBBC on past projects such as Wolfblood, ‘Heirs of the Night’ and ‘The Worst Witch’, we are thrilled to be working with them on ‘Theodosia’ as well,” Katharina said. Pietzsch, director. from beginner programming to ZDF studios. , who brokered the deal with the BBC.

“Theodosia buyer was charmed from the start when we presented the first episode at our last official Mipcom launch,” said Monica Levy, Sales Manager at Federation Kids & Family.

Levy, who has done deals for France TV, OSN, Quebecor and Dreamia, said: “The cinematic quality, in addition to the engaging storylines, sets, magic, Egyptology and more, not only captivates the Targeted demo, but appeals to everyone. †

