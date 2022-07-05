The annual rainy season and other weather phenomena partly explain the heavy rainfall around Sydney and parts of Asia. But climate change is also contributing. “Warmer air can hold more water vapour. When it rains, it falls quickly,” says Verheggen.

Returning from previous evacuation

The heavy rainfall around Sydney is now partly caused by an area of ​​intense low pressure off the east coast of Australia. In many areas, as much rain has fallen in recent days as is normal for an entire month. This causes flooding, but also increases the risk of landslides.

Some residents of suburban Sydney have just returned from an earlier evacuation. “Many have just returned from the previous flood. People are trying to get the house and shops in order, but unfortunately we have to report that it is happening again,” says a local mayor.