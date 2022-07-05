Australia hit by floods, tens of thousands evacuated
Homes and roads are completely underwater as some residents travel by kayak instead of a car through flooded areas around Australia’s largest city. The call for the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents applies primarily to residents of Sydney’s lower suburbs.
In recent weeks we have seen many images of floods around the world. “This is the disruptive effect of climate change. Heavy rainfall and the resulting flooding are increasing. This is part of a global trend towards more extreme weather,” says Bart Verheggen, climate specialist at RTL Nieuws.
The annual rainy season and other weather phenomena partly explain the heavy rainfall around Sydney and parts of Asia. But climate change is also contributing. “Warmer air can hold more water vapour. When it rains, it falls quickly,” says Verheggen.
Returning from previous evacuation
The heavy rainfall around Sydney is now partly caused by an area of intense low pressure off the east coast of Australia. In many areas, as much rain has fallen in recent days as is normal for an entire month. This causes flooding, but also increases the risk of landslides.
Some residents of suburban Sydney have just returned from an earlier evacuation. “Many have just returned from the previous flood. People are trying to get the house and shops in order, but unfortunately we have to report that it is happening again,” says a local mayor.
In recent years, Australia has also been ravaged by drought and severe forest fires. Australia also has to deal with the La Niña weather phenomenon: strong air and ocean currents, which move from the west coast of South America towards Australia and Southeast Asia, bring a lot of rain . As it causes drought in South America.
Erratic monsoon
A few weeks ago, India and Bangladesh were also ravaged by extraordinarily heavy rainfall. The northeast of these countries therefore had to face the most severe flooding in decades. Over a hundred people were killed and there were shortages of food and medicine.
Monsoon rains are an annual phenomenon. Monsoons often fall in June, but in parts of India and Bangladesh the monsoon started as early as March this year. “It appears that monsoon rains in South Asia, partly due to climate change, are becoming more intense and possibly more erratic as well,” says Verheggen.
Flood records are broken
Climate experts expect floods and heat to break records this year. But from a climate change perspective, according to Verheggen, year-to-year changes are less significant. “It’s more relevant to look at long-term trends for this.”
And these long-term trends are concerning. According to Verheggen, countries are now better prepared for floods as weather forecasts and warning systems have become more accurate.
