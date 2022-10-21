At least 60 dead in anti-government protests in Chad

AFP

yesterday, 22:31 •Amended yesterday, 22:38

At least 60 people have been killed in anti-government protests in Chad, a government spokesman said. According to the authorities, around 30 people died in the capital N’Djamena where they came under fire from the security forces. The organizers of the demonstration speak of 40 dead.

Around 3 p.m. local time, protesters took to the streets with whistles in the capital. Police fired tear gas at protesters, but their numbers continued to rise. Then fire was opened on them. The Prime Minister speaks of an armed uprising and claims that the security forces fired on the demonstrators in self-defense.

Also dead and injured in Moundou

Demonstrations also took place in Moundou, the country’s second city. At least 30 people were killed there, an unnamed government official told the AP news agency. 60 people were also reportedly injured. In addition, people took to the streets in the towns of Doba and Sarh.

The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with what they consider to be an undemocratic situation. Chad was ruled by the army for eighteen months. Last week it was announced that military leader Mahamat Idriss Déby, who was in fact already in power, had been named the country’s interim president for two years. The protesters want the elections to take place sooner.