It can rightly be called the fiefdom of men: the Royal Dublin Golf Club, beautifully situated in the bay of the Irish capital, overlooking the Irish Sea. Founded in 1885 by a Scottish banker, it has been a business of exclusive gentlemen for 136 years. But that will change soon.

Members of the golf club have accepted an amendment to the statutes. They adopt the principle of gender equality of the Irish Golf Federation, meaning that the rules will state that “the club will promote gender equality among its members”.

The Golf Association wants all golf clubs in Ireland to do more to get girls and women to play golf. “We find that these groups are seriously under-represented at all levels,” said the President of Golf Ireland.

Second golf club

The Royal Dublin Golf Club is the second golf club in the Irish capital to change policy this year. In May, 83% of Portmarnock Golf Club members voted to open membership to women.

For 127 years the statutes of this golf club have stated that “the club will be made up of members and the elected officials will be men and they will have to abide by the rules of amateur status,” the Irish public broadcaster wrote. RTE earlier.