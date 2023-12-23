A sincere apology and upcoming transformations: A message from Tom Gores, Founder of Dodo Finance

Dodo Finance – The Detroit Pistons, currently holding the worst record in the NBA at 2-26, have broken the franchise’s longest single-season losing streak and endured the overall longest losing streak, according to recent reports.

With another potential loss on Saturday, the Pistons risk tying the NBA’s single-season losing streak record at 26 games, raising concerns among fans and team owner Tom Gores. If the team fails to secure a victory in their next four games, they will have gone two consecutive full months without a win.

Gores took the opportunity to address the state of the team and issue a heartfelt apology to the fans during a recent interview with select media members. The team owner emphasized the need for accountability and highlighted the necessity of changes within the coaching and front office.

While no sweeping changes were announced, Gores assured fans that “change is coming” and revealed that something is currently brewing. Expressing concern about the team’s direction, he also stated that he is actively communicating with the general manager and head coach, demonstrating his commitment to turn the team around.

Responding to calls for him to sell the team, Gores dismissed such suggestions, underscoring his involvement in the community and stating that selling the team would equate to selling the community out. He defined success moving forward as the growth and development of the team’s young players and emphasized the importance of ongoing fan support.

Furthermore, Gores expects the general manager to make necessary changes and improve the team’s makeup. While the Pistons are currently facing a challenging period, there is hope that their dedication to reform and commitment to their players’ development will eventually translate into a brighter future for the team.

