A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad

Storm Eunice also wreaked havoc on Pairi Daiza animal park in Hainaut, Belgium. A strong gust of wind hit a tree on an aviary, allowing a rare black-billed stork to escape. The animal ended up in the lion zone a little further, where it unfortunately ended. The park confirms this to the Flemish daily The last news.











“Like the rest of the country, we were not spared,” spokesman Sven Watthy said. “Friday evening a tree fell on the aviary of our black-billed stork. The bird stayed there alone. He was able to escape and land on Saturday morning in the area where our lions reside. The hunting instincts of these predators surfaced and they killed and ate the stork.

Images of the stork being caught and eaten were shared on Facebook.

Injury

There was other property damage in the park, but it was limited. “There were no other ‘victims’,” Watthy said. ,,We had the most problems Friday night. We will be monitoring the situation closely throughout the weekend. The park was never closed and it remains open now.

The black-billed stork is an endangered species. It suffers mainly from the felling of forests and the drying up of the marshy areas where it lives. The animal breeds in SE Siberia and NE China and winters in SE and E China. Some storks also winter in Japan, Korea and Taiwan. They mainly eat fish, but also insects, amphibians, snakes, small mammals and small birds.