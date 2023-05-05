A French diplomat fired after a day because of prostitutes in official residence | Abroad

A top French diplomat was sent home immediately after getting a new job. Evenings with prostitutes were reportedly held at his official residence in Marrakech, Morocco.

The career of diplomat Philippe Casenave began last Tuesday, after a career of almost twenty years in various embassies, as “head of protocol” at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, writes the news site Politico. This is a prestigious position in which he would be responsible for welcoming distinguished foreign guests.

But Casenave was “fired within hours,” writes Politico. It started in the morning and was back on the streets by afternoon. “He is suspected of having misused state property when he was French consul in Marrakech, Morocco, from 2017 to 2021.”



Quote The friend used the official residence, cutlery and official crockery as if it were his own home. He received friends, young people, probably prostitutes Policy

It is the official residence of the consul: a large house with garden and swimming pool. The diplomat would have “lent” the house to a friend. “The friend used the official residence, cutlery and official crockery as if it were his own home. He received friends, young people, probably prostitutes there,” according to the website in confidential ministry documents. “Ethically, this is not acceptable. These are abuses that have damaged the reputation of the consulate.

The Foreign Office declined to comment on the case. Casenave could not be reached for comment. Politico relies on confidential documents and statements from officials who wish to remain anonymous.

The dismissal of Casenave has sown perplexity among these officials. “How is it possible that someone is not fully screened before being nominated?” one of them wonders.

