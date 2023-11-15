Yahoo Finance: Most homebuyers now need six-figure income to achieve the American dream

Title: First-Time Homebuyers on the Rise, Wealthy Individuals Overcome Affordability Challenges

According to the National Association of Realtors’ annual report, first-time homebuyers accounted for 32% of all buyers between July 2022 and June 2023. This marks an increase from the previous year’s record low of 26% and suggests a promising trend for the housing market. However, a closer look reveals that a significant portion of these first-time buyers were wealthier individuals who were able to overcome the affordability challenges posed by rising interest rates.

Limited inventory and high prices made it difficult for moderate-income buyers to enter the market in 2023. While the median income of US homebuyers as a whole increased by 21.6% to $107,000, first-time buyers reported a median income of $95,900, representing a staggering 35% jump from the previous year. This indicates that wealthier individuals were still able to navigate the market, while those with more limited means faced greater obstacles.

Mortgage rates also rose significantly during the reporting period, reaching 6.79% for a 30-year mortgage. This prompted buyers to make larger down payments to mitigate the impact of higher rates. First-time buyers made an average down payment of 8% of the purchase price, the highest share since 1997. In contrast, repeat buyers made an average down payment of 19%. Additionally, 24% of entry-level buyers relied on financial assets such as stocks, bonds, cryptocurrency, or retirement accounts to fund their purchases.

Despite the increase in first-time homebuyers, a sense of pessimism remains among renters. Almost 3 in 4 renters believe they will never be able to afford a home, while two-thirds feel pessimistic about the current prices in the housing market. These sentiments reflect the ongoing concern of affordability and highlight the need for initiatives that can address this issue.

The primary motivation for first-time buyers remained consistent in 2023, with 60% citing the desire to own a home as their biggest reason for entering the market. As we look forward, the question of affordability looms large. Given the current interest rate environment, it remains unclear whether the trend of increased first-time homebuyers will improve or worsen. The market’s response to these challenges will shape the prospects for aspiring homeowners in the near future.

