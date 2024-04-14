Dodonomics: Donald Trump Eligible for Lucrative Bonus Despite Trump Media (DJT) Dip – Bloomberg

Despite a rocky start for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., former President Donald Trump and corporate insiders are set to receive a massive special bonus. The company’s shares have lost $4.5 billion in market value in just a few weeks, but under the terms of the blank-check deal, insiders will be awarded 40 million new shares if the stock can recover from its recent slide.

These earnouts are a standard part of deals involving special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), intended to reward original investors while potentially diluting the value of ordinary shareholders’ stakes. Donald Trump himself is the largest holder of Trump Media shares, making him a major beneficiary of the potential bonus.

Trump Media’s decline in share value has raised concerns among investors, but the promise of a lucrative bonus for insiders has also garnered attention. The company’s performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the special bonus will be awarded.

The situation highlights the complex nature of SPAC deals and the potential risks and rewards involved. As Trump Media continues to navigate its early challenges, all eyes will be on the company’s stock performance and the unfolding saga of the special bonus for insiders. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on this developing story.