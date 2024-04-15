Dodo Finance – Latest Powerball Numbers: $46 Million Jackpot on April 13, 2024

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner in Saturday’s drawing, resulting in a $46 million prize up for grabs in the next drawing. While the jackpot remains elusive, many Ohio residents were still able to walk away with some impressive prizes from the recent drawing.

In Ohio, 14 lucky players were able to match some of the numbers, walking away with $500 each. Additionally, 24 winners received $100, and several others won amounts ranging from $35 to $4. The winning numbers for the Monday night drawing were 7, 33, 40, 43, and 69, with the Powerball number being 10 and a 5x Power Play option.

As anticipation grows for the next drawing on Monday, April 15, 2024, the Powerball jackpot has now reached $63 million with a cash option of $29.5 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are slim at 1 in 292,201,338.00, but that hasn’t stopped players from trying their luck.

Ohio has seen its fair share of big lottery winners in recent years, with one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia last year winning a massive $252.6 million jackpot in the April 19, 2023 drawing. With both 2023 and 2024 producing lucky prize winners in the state, Ohio residents are hopeful that the winning streak will continue. Stay tuned to see if the next Powerball drawing will produce a new multi-millionaire in the Buckeye State.