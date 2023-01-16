With a heart for Ajax and no political experience, new CU party leader jumps right in

Koppejan is director of two Christian primary schools, in Goes and Axel. They are schools with “the Bible as a basis”; not strictly reformed, but heavier than ordinary Christian primary schools. Koppejan is also active in many educational advisory groups. “I’m going to have to make choices,” he says, when asked how he’s going to combine this with the job of chairman of the ChristenUnie party. A national survey recently showed that party presidents devote 20 to 30 hours a week to their work in provincial government.

Pupils at De Wingerd primary school in Goes, one of the two schools where Koppejan is headmaster, mention the preference for Ajax as a peculiarity of Koppejan. He must laugh. “It is indeed a popular topic of conversation on Monday mornings. Although sometimes it is better to keep quiet about it,” said Koppejan, referring to his club’s sometimes disappointing performances. According to him, football and the Bible go well together. “Sport is extremely important to us at ChristenUnie. We also want enough sports facilities to be available all over Zeeland, including in the villages.”

Koppejan comes from a political family. His father was an adviser to the Christian RPCU in Vlissingen for many years. His brother Ferdinand Koppejan was a political journalist for Omroep Zeeland and also runs his brother’s election campaign. Lizo Koppejan himself did support work for the Christian Union in Goes, but he was never a member of the town council or the provincial council. As party leader, he is now immediately thrown into the deep end. “It is indeed quite a challenge. I am very honored that they have such confidence in me. I will do everything possible to make it happen. I am going into it with good courage.”

La ChristenUnie now has two seats on the Provincial Council and hopes there will be three. This would make the party a potential candidate for the provincial executive, the day-to-day provincial government. Lizo Koppejan does not rule it out. “ChristenUnie is not known for shirking responsibility.” In The Hague, the ChristenUnie is already in a cabinet with VVD, CDA and D66 for the second consecutive mandate.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”