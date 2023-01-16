Rupel Boom plays with extra-sporting worries and wins in the final at Jong OH Leuven (1-2): “Showed the president that we were going to the extreme” | Soccer 1N

first national footballRupel Boom is currently in choppy waters extra-sportingly, but there was cause for celebration between the lines on Sunday. The Steenbakkers beat Jong OH Leuven 1-2 thanks to a late winner from Stephen Buyl and are doing a great job in the battle for preservation. After Bourdouxhe’s opener around the hour mark, OHL equalized with five minutes remaining and it looked like a bitter loss of points was brewing, but Aalstenaar Buyl fended off the crisis atmosphere inside. background.

Communications from President Nathan Crockett in the press last week caused a stir and was not without consequences for the American. Former board and then adviser Louis De Vries went to Belgian and American courts and filed a complaint with the police for slander and defamation. The commotion around Rupel Boom also seemed to disrupt the sporting preparation for the match against Jong OH Leuven, but there was not much to notice in training.

“Despite everything, we deserved to win,” said match winner Stephen Buyl. “Of course we talk about the situation on a daily basis, but we also all agree that it is happening in front of our heads and there is nothing we can do about it. We can only show that we has a good group that has the qualities to manage this season.”

grinta

“In the duel with OHL, I thought we were the better team before the break. We were a bit stronger and put more grinta into our game, so the 0-1 after the break was a justified reward. In Leuven they will also consider their equalizer deserved, but I think we could claim a little more victory. That this 1-1 falls at the wrong time? You can say that. If you swallow the equalizer five minutes before the end, you’ll think for a moment that all the hard work was for nothing. But luckily I was able to get us the three points. It was right. Cheers to the group that he was still going there. The discharge was excellent.

Victim

“The conditions in which we have to work are far from ideal, but we are not in a position to give up. Of course, it’s not nice not to be paid, but if we don’t play or train, we are also shooting ourselves in the foot. We are the victims, but we must continue to do the maximum. If we don’t perform, we won’t make it. At the moment, no one can say that the kernel will look the same in three weeks. »

My own future? I would like nothing more than to stay. In recent weeks, I really fell in love with Boom. They gave me the chance to become a footballer again after being sidelined for a year. But you have to keep your options open. I have a two-year professional contract here. Then, it’s not so easy to go and work elsewhere in the winter.

Until the end

“The lack of clarity particularly hampers the group. If they say they will continue at least until the end of January or until the end of the season, then at least we know something. The fact that new investors are being sought is good, but it is not easy either. With this performance, as a group, we have already shown the president that we still want to go out there and do everything we can to get out of the valley sportingly. And we also have the feeling that it will do him good. Then this should also be appreciated.

