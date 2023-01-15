Irving pays tribute with a 5-ton donation against anti-Semitism
Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving has donated $500,000 to organizations fighting hate and intolerance out of guilt. He thus expiated a message on his social networks in which he promoted a documentary perceived as anti-Semitic by the Jewish community. His club Brooklyn Nets also donated $500,000 to the same organizations.
Nets star player Irving admitted his Twitter post with a link to the documentary was a mistake. “I am aware of the negative impact my position has on the Jewish community and take responsibility for it,” Irving said in a statement. “I don’t believe anything said in the documentary is true or reflects my morals and principles. It was not my intention to hurt any group, race or religion.”
Irving initially defended his position, but withdrew it after a few days, presumably under pressure from the NBA and the players’ union, of which Irving is vice-president. Both agencies have issued statements condemning anti-Semitism. Irving’s name was not mentioned there.
The only person who called the basketball player by name and called to order was Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. “I’m disappointed that Kyrie seems to support a movie based on a book filled with anti-Semitic misinformation,” Tsai said. “I want him to understand that it hurts us all and that as a religious man it is wrong to promote hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.”
