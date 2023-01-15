Cardiac arrest Hamlin exposes great risks: “The NFL does not care about its players” | sport

15 jan 2023 om 05:37Update: 2 uur geleden

Damar Hamlin has received a lot of support in the United States over the past two weeks after suffering cardiac arrest during a game at his club Buffalo Bills. But the 24-year-old American football player’s story also proves that players in the hugely popular top-league NFL have very little protection.

“It’s a fairy tale. I can’t believe it,” commentator Jim Nantz shouts to more than 22 million American viewers. They just saw Buffalo Bills player Nyheim Hines lead the football across the field after the NFL game against the New England Patriots kicked off, good for a touchdown (six points).

Hundreds of fans at the sold-out Highmark Stadium in Buffalo hold up a heart-shaped banner with a 3 in the middle. It’s the jersey number of Hamlin, the Bills player who was beaten six days earlier in the game. against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest.

The incident made a lot of noise in the United States. Donations to Hamlin’s charity come from across the country and President Joe Biden speaks at length with the player’s parents. Four days after the game against the Bengals, the Bills arrive with a very positive update: Hamlin has been taken off the ventilator and has spoken to his teammates via FaceTime.

Last Sunday’s game against the Patriots becomes a joyous tribute to Hamlin, with Hines’ score as the perfect start. “It’s been a tough and busy week,” NFL boss Roger Goodell said. “But all that really mattered was Damar’s recovery.”

Hamlin’s contract could be torn up

Domonique Foxworth is one of many former NFL players who have a hard time believing Goodell’s words. “The NFL says it cares about its players,” former NFLPA players union president told Sports Channel ESPN, where he is currently an analyst. “It really is nonsense.”

When Hamlin signed his first NFL contract in May 2021, he was only certain that he would receive his full signing bonus of 160,476 dollars (148,442 euros). The rest of his salary – 3.48 million dollars (3.22 million euros) over four years – looked good on paper, but there was no guarantee that he would receive this sum. The Bills can tear up the contract at any time, without having to pay the remaining salary.

This is the reality of almost all professional American football players. In the NFL, fully guaranteed contracts are rare, unlike the other major American leagues NBA (basketball), MLB (baseball) and NHL (ice hockey). While American football is undoubtedly the most dangerous sport. Serious injuries are the rule rather than the exception. The average career length in the NFL is just over three years.

Nevertheless, it is precisely the inexperienced players who have the least protection in their contract. For example, Hamlin’s contract contains a clause stating that he will only receive 55% of his salary if he is unable to play for an extended period due to injury (the Bills decided last week not to use this clause for the time being). Additionally, the NFL will not pay for his health insurance for the first five years of his career. This arrangement only applies to players who have played at least three years in the NFL and Hamlin is only in his second season.

“All the risk lies with the players, while only a small percentage makes so much money that it will change their lives forever,” Foxworth said. “I hope we all remember that very serious things can happen on the pitch.”

Is American football too dangerous a sport?

Last week, at an airport in the state of Kentucky, Biden was asked a question that is increasingly being asked in the United States: Has the NFL become too dangerous? “No”, responded President. “But of course it’s a dangerous sport. We have to recognize that.”

In recent years, the NFL has taken steps to make American football safer. For example, there is an extended protocol for head injuries, tackles in which heads meet are prohibited, and player protective equipment has been improved. The condition of Hamlin, who was discharged from hospital last Wednesday, made it clear to the American sporting public that his favorite sport will never become completely harmless.

And so over the past two weeks – on top of all the support for Hamlin – there have also been growing calls for the NFL to treat its players better, both during and after their careers.

“You don’t care about your players, NFL,” said Garrett Bush, a Cleveland radio host who played football at Ohio University from 2008 to 2012, in a monologue that has been seen more 8 million times on Twitter. “These men are risking their lives and there’s nothing in return. And we all know why: you don’t want to pay for a broken player. So it’s all about the money. And as long as the The game on the pitch is good, we As viewers, we are all fine.”

The Buffalo Bills begin the NFL playoffs on Sunday at 7 p.m. Dutch time. Hamlin’s team will face the Miami Dolphins in the first round. The season finale, the Super Bowl, will take place on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

