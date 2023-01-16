Bogaerts enters MLB with mega contract with San Diego Padres | Sport Other

Xander Bogaerts signed a mega contract with the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday. The thirty-year-old Dutchman will earn 280 million dollars (converted to around 268 million euros) in eleven years.

Bogaerts comes from the Boston Red Sox, for whom he had played since 2013. The shortstop won the title twice with the club (in 2013 and 2018) and is a four-time MLB All Star.

Opposite Bogaerts’ departure for the Red Sox is Kenley Jansen’s arrival. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Dutch pitcher had signed for two years for a fee of 32 million dollars (30 million euros).

With their astronomical salaries, Bogaerts and Jansen are among the highest paid Dutch athletes. Apparently, only Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen makes more money with an annual salary of 50 million euros.

Bogaerts, who will be one of MLB’s top earners, was a so-called, just like Jansen free agent. His contract with the Boston Red Sox expired, leaving him free to choose another club.

Nowadays, there are more and more baseball players signing contracts for huge sums. On Wednesday, American Aaron Judge extended the New York Yankees for $360 million (341 million euros) over nine years, the third most lucrative contract in MLB history.

The MLB World Series was won by the Houston Astros for the second time in history this season. The new MLB season begins March 30, 2023.

